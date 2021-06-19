Father's Day: Five unique gift ideas to make your father feel extra special

For all those times he's looked at his watch and shaken his head in part amusement and part exasperation, this time, let him do it in style. With this stunner on his wrist, class and utility go hand in hand, with a gift he'll cherish for years to come, with the reliable backing of the luxury brand’s trademark single- hand style.
Smart Projector
Transcend game and movie nights to a never before level, with this smart projector. Capable of a screen size of upto 300 inches, the sheer immersive value is enough to generate a collective serotonin and adrenaline rush. Gift your dad this space saving dynamite, with picture quality like you've never seen before, while also doubling up as a portable bluetooth speaker.
The trendy E- Bicycle
For all the fitness enthusiast dads always ready to explore new genres of fitness, this electric cycle might be the perfect gift. Environment friendly and sleek, they come in different colours.
Portable Barbecue Set
Did your dad catch the new hobby bug this past year? What better than a portable grill set with wheels, yes, with wheels. This compact grill set is a sight for sore eyes and has the sweet, added benefit of being incredibly easy to set up and use.
A Trusty Recliner
Be it the long work from home hours, or just sitting in his study with a cuppa and a long book; aging, however graceful, comes with it's own aches and groans. Offer your dad the gift of good posture and a cushiony soft seat to spend his long hours in, luxuriating in the rich feel of sturdy yet soft leather, looking classier than ever.