Father's Day 2023: Father-daughter duos that redefined the relationship in Bollywood movies

| Updated: Jun 18, 2023, 09:31 AM IST

With the passage of time, there has been a paradigm shift in Bollywood. Filmmakers are now representing characters that are now breaking the stereotypical ideologies of society. Some of the commendable movies depict fathers supporting their daughters in every situation of their lives, showcasing a new wave of change in society. So on the occasion of Father's Day, let's cherish the beautiful and strong bond of father-daughter by reflecting on some Bollywood movies that captured the relationship's nuance with care and compassion and characters that broke the normative.

Late Irrfan Khan as Champak Bansal in Angrezi Medium (2020)

With an eclectic star cast including (late) Irrfan Khan, superstar Kareena Kapoor Khan and the immensely talented Radhika Madan, Angrezi Medium is the story of an encouraging and proud father who does everything in his power to give his daughter the best education and supports her dream of studying in London. Despite hailing from a fairly weak financial background, Champak’s (essayed by Irrfan Khan)sheer determination and courage to support his daughter is extremely endearing and heartwarming. Quirky, fun and full of love, this film gives a whole new meaning to the father-daughter relationship. Watch Here: Disney+ Hotstar



Amir Khan as Mahavir Singh Phogat in Dangal (2016)

Wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat in ‘Dangal’ is a man of principle and discipline and wants his daughters, Geeta Phogat (played by Fatima Sana Shaikh) and Babita Phogat (played by Sanya Malhotra) to follow the same. He encourages women to be equal to men in every field and sphere of life. Though he is a strict father and a trainer, he wants his daughters to become world-class wrestlers, and, unlike the popular view, he never supported the idea that women can't be wrestlers. Mahavir Phogat’s character believed that daughters are no less than sons; they are equal in every aspect, even physically. He may be seen as a harsh father-trainer, but he stood as a pillar for his daughter’s dreams.



Kumud Mishra as Sachin Sandhu in Thappad (2020)

Sachin Sandhu is an open-minded father who supports and encourages his daughter, played by Taapsee Pannu. He supported her in every decision of her life, whether it was walking out of marriage or filing a divorce case while being pregnant. As a father, he always stood by his daughter. Everyone else in the family, even her mother, was against the divorce of her daughter, as she believes girls have to make adjustments in marriage to make it a successful one. It was Sachin who had a different outlook on the situation. Sachin’s character never remained confined to orthdox ideologies and he accepted his daughter open-heartedly.



Pankaj Tripathi as Anup Saxena in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl (2020)

Anup Saxena is a father character who supported his daughter Gunjan’s dreams against all odds in society, an unusual dream of becoming a pilot. He stood by her even when others treated her as unequal or unfit to be a pilot because she was a girl. Anup advised her to follow her dreams without thinking of others’ opinions or what society says. He believed that whether a man or a woman, all should be treated as equals in every field and backed Gunjan in every aspect of her struggle.



Amitabh Bachchan as Bhashkor Banerjee in Piku (2015)

‘Piku’ gives some beautiful lessons about the father-daughter relationship. Mr. Banerjee, played by Bachchan, is a father who has a liberal mindset on topics like marriage, sex, and love. He was never worried about the marital status of his daughter, who was in her 30s. Bhashkor has been shown as the proud father of an independent, brave, and opinionated daughter. He motivated and supported her in every decision. His day is always incomplte without Piku.



