/Father's Day watchlist: K-dramas that celebrate unforgettable father-child bonds

The coming-of-age k-drama which became an instant hit among the viewers, shows the father-child bond. The relationship highlights the bittersweet reality of parenting. Even as his daughter grows up and faces the harsh realities of the world, he continues to view her as his precious little girl. Yang Gwan-sik's character is widely celebrated by fans as the epitome of true fatherhood. His bond is proof that being a dad goes beyond biology; it is about choosing to show up, protect, and love unconditionally.