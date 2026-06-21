/Father's Day watchlist: K-dramas that celebrate unforgettable father-child bonds

From When Life Gives You Tangerines to Moving, here are a few of the South Korean shows one shouldn't miss on the occasion of Father's Day. This year's Father's Day is celebrated on June 21.
This year, the world celebrates Father's Day on June 21. The occasion across the globe honours fathers and father figures for their love and support. Families around the world are marking the day with heartfelt gestures, from handmade cards and flowers to planned outings and quality time together. On the day of the occasion, here are a few of the k-dramas that feature incredible father-child relationships, highlighting everything from fierce sacrifices to hilarious generation gaps.
The South Korean show released in 2023 focuses on deeply parent-child relationships. It tells the story of a group of innocent teenagers with extraordinary abilities who go head-to-head with some of the world's most powerful governments. A legendary agent, Kim Doo Sik, with the ability to fly. He passes this exact power on to his son, Bong Seok. Their relationship involves painful separations and a deep desire to give their son a normal life away from the dangers of the spy world.
The medical drama explores the story of friends since undergrad school; five doctors remain close and share a love for music while working at the same hospital. One of the main characters is a devoted single father balancing a demanding career with raising his young son, serving as a role model for modern fatherhood.
The 2020 South Korean show tells the story of Detective Cha Ji-Won, who marries Baek Hee Sung; they have a daughter. While he seems like a committed family man, they are unaware that he is living in disguise. While primarily a thriller, this drama prominently features a loving, doting-stay-at-home father whose relationship with his younger daughter is one of the most beautiful elements of the plot.
The South Korean show released in 2025 primarily revolves around the story of a workaholic CEO changing her course of thoughts after hiring a kind-hearted, devoted single father as her executive assistant, Yu Eun Ho. Eun Ho actively supports his young daughter, proving that being a devoted, nurturing father and competent professional can be balanced well.
The coming-of-age k-drama which became an instant hit among the viewers, shows the father-child bond. The relationship highlights the bittersweet reality of parenting. Even as his daughter grows up and faces the harsh realities of the world, he continues to view her as his precious little girl. Yang Gwan-sik's character is widely celebrated by fans as the epitome of true fatherhood. His bond is proof that being a dad goes beyond biology; it is about choosing to show up, protect, and love unconditionally.
Atypical Family tells the story of a man and family who begin to lose their abilities under the weight of the world until a mysterious woman changes everything and offers them the chance of turning their lives around. The emotional father-daughter bond in the k-drama is central to the show's narrative. Bok Gwi Ju's loving relationship with his daughter Ina and their mutual love serve as a beautiful anchor for the family's journey.