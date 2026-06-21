/Father's Day 2026: SRK, Ajay Devgn and more stars who prove family comes first

Even as one of the world’s most famous stars, Shah Rukh Khan stays deeply involved in his children’s lives. From guiding Aryan and Suhana as they navigate the entertainment scene to attending Abram’s school events, he prioritizes being there for important moments. His commitment was clear when he spent hours filming a cameo for Aryan’s debut series The Ba*ds of Bollywood—reportedly staying on set until the early morning to perfect the scene with his son's direction.

