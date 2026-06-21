/Father's Day 2026: SRK, Ajay Devgn and more stars who prove family comes first

On Father's Day 2026, take a look at five icons that remind us that their most rewarding role is being a dad. From Shah Rukh Khan to Ajay Devgn, these biggest stars have proved that success does not have to come at the cost of being present at home.
In an industry filled with busy schedules, regular travel, and public demands, fatherhood often takes a backseat. However, some of India’s top stars have proven that achieving success shouldn’t come at the expense of family time. Whether celebrating birthdays, supporting their children’s dreams, or just making time for everyday moments, these five icons prove that being a dad is what matters most.
Even as one of the world’s most famous stars, Shah Rukh Khan stays deeply involved in his children’s lives. From guiding Aryan and Suhana as they navigate the entertainment scene to attending Abram’s school events, he prioritizes being there for important moments. His commitment was clear when he spent hours filming a cameo for Aryan’s debut series The Ba*ds of Bollywood—reportedly staying on set until the early morning to perfect the scene with his son's direction.
Since becoming a father, Virat Kohli has taken a modern approach towards fatherhood, focusing on family above all. He has often spoken about how parenthood has changed his perspective on life. The cricketer frequently steps back from work commitments to attend family events, and actively shares parenting duties with Anushka Sharma.
For Mahesh Babu, family is the most important part of his life. Despite being very busy with films, he makes time for his wife and children, Gautam and Sitara. From family trips to birthday parties, he is always present for his kids. The family frequently shares glimpses of their lives on social media.
Hrithik Roshan’s bond with his sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan, is very close to him. He often mentions that he learns as much from his children as they do from him. Whether on vacations or by supporting their passions, Hrithik always gives importance to parenthood.
Ajay Devgn is known for his calm and grounded nature, which can also be seen in his parenting. As a father to Nysa and Yug, he believes in humility, discipline, and independence. While he may not often share family moments publicly, his actions reveal his priorities.