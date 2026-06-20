/Father’s Day 2026: Best OTT dads who won hearts with their unconditional love

What are we without our parents? Especially our fathers! The love, guidance, and resilience a father brings into a child's life are truly irreplaceable. As Father’s Day 2026 is just around the corner, we have curated a list of some of the best characters in movies and TV shows streaming on OTT platforms who have built a dedicated fan base for their supportive and deeply devoted nature toward their children. Scroll down and check out the best father figures every person must watch or revisit.