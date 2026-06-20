/Father’s Day 2026: Best OTT dads who won hearts with their unconditional love

As Father's Day is just around the corner, we have curated some of the best father figures in movies and TV shows on OTT platforms. Scroll down and appreciate the love and guidance a father puts into an individual’s life without even expecting anything from their own child.
What are we without our parents? Especially our fathers! The love, guidance, and resilience a father brings into a child's life are truly irreplaceable. As Father’s Day 2026 is just around the corner, we have curated a list of some of the best characters in movies and TV shows streaming on OTT platforms who have built a dedicated fan base for their supportive and deeply devoted nature toward their children. Scroll down and check out the best father figures every person must watch or revisit.
In the recently released comedy-drama Single Papa, Kunal Kemmu delivers a beautiful and relatable performance as Gaurav Gehlot. Portraying a carefree and somewhat immature man, Khemu, after his divorce, decides to adopt and raise an abandoned baby on his own. Kemmu's remarkable transformation from being a man-child into a devoted father catches the eyes of critics and makes him one of the best father figures on screen. Learning bits and pieces of becoming a perfect father, the character's emotional journey of embracing fatherhood wholeheartedly resonates deeply with audiences.
In the biographical drama Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Tripathi delivers a critically acclaimed performance as Lieutenant Colonel Anup Kumar Saxena. While playing an intelligent and deeply supportive father to Gunjan Saxena, portrayed by Janhvi Kapoor, the character grabs the attention for breaking stereotypes and encouraging willpower for his daughter's ambitions. His parenting style serves as a powerful and inspiring example of the next generation of fathers.
Jameel Khan, the renowned Indian actor, earned widespread acclaim for his portrayal of Santosh Mishra in the family drama Gullak. As the strict yet deeply affectionate head of the Mishra family, he won the hearts of millions across generations. His ability to balance lower-middle-class realities and teach his children valuable life lessons, along with his humour and unconditional love for his family, built him a separate fanbase.
Who can forget Irrfan Khan as Champak Bansal in Angrezi Medium? His depiction is seen as one of the most heartwarming fathers who, in one voice, stand for his children no matter how hard it is. Khan beautifully captured the eyeballs of the audience by showcasing a vulnerable yet self-sacrificing single father who goes to extreme lengths to fulfil his daughter's dreams, touching millions of hearts in the process.
Raghubir Yadav's portrayal of Brij Bhushan Dubey, popularly known as Pradhan Ji, in Panchayat is another celebrated father figure. Behind his tough exterior lies a warm-hearted and deeply caring father devoted to his daughter, Rinki. His supportive nature, naughty attitude, cute lies, and quiet sacrifices don't go unnoticed by the audience and are widely praised by the netizens.
How can Abhishek Bachchan be left out of this list? In the musical drama, Be Happy, the actor delivers a grounded and emotionally resonant performance as a devoted single father who makes his daughter's dream of participating in a national dance reality show his own mission. His unwavering support and determination to help her succeed make him one of the most memorable father figures on screen.