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Father's Day 2026: A look at Bollywood's most unforgettable on-screen dads

Nikita Toppo
Edited By Nikita Toppo
Published: Jun 20, 2026, 19:24 IST | Updated: Jun 20, 2026, 19:24 IST

As we celebrate Father's Day 2026, let's take a look at some of the most iconic on-screen dads who continue to rule fans' hearts. From strict parent to selfless caregiver, Hindi cinema has introduced audiences to several cherished characters.

Father's Day 2026
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(Photograph: X)

Father's Day 2026

Bollywood has given audiences some unforgettable father figures over the years. Whether it's the strict dad who wants the best for his children or the soft-hearted parent who quietly makes sacrifices for his family, these characters have left a lasting impression on viewers. As Father's Day is celebrated on June 21, here's a look at some of the most memorable fathers portrayed in Hindi cinema.

Amitabh Bachchan in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham
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(Photograph: X)

Amitabh Bachchan in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

When one thinks of Bollywood father characters, Yashvardhan Raichand from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is among the first names that come to mind. Portrayed by Amitabh Bachchan, he is showcased as the affluent family patriarch who believes in family values and tradition. He is shown with a stern nature that creates distance between him and his son Rahul, but deep in his heart, the character has affection for his children.

Mahavir Singh Phogat in Dangal
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(Photograph: Instagram)

Mahavir Singh Phogat in Dangal

Dangal was released in 2016, and Aamir Khan played the role of Mahavir Singh Phogat, a former wrestler who trains his daughters Geeta and Babita. Although his methods are often demanding, they are so by a desire to help them break barriers and succeed in a sport traditionally dominated by men. The film even has a song dedicated to the character.

Baldev Singh in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge
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(Photograph: Instagram)

Baldev Singh in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

Another iconic father from Bollywood. Amrish Puri's Baldev Singh is initially presented as a conservative father determined to uphold family traditions, but his eventual acceptance of his daughter's happiness, and the legendary line "Jaa Simran, jee le apni zindagi," make him one of the most memorable fathers of Bollywood.

Bhaskor Banerjee in Piku
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(Photograph: X)

Bhaskor Banerjee in Piku

An eccentric yet affectionate father, Amitabh Bachchan's Bhaskor Banerjee still holds a special place in fans' hearts. In Piku, played by Deepika Padukone, the character often argues with his daughter. However, their everyday conversations create a realistic portrayal of the father-daughter relationship.

Kamal Haasan in Chachi 420
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(Photograph: X)

Kamal Haasan in Chachi 420

This 1997 film went on to become a classic mainly because of Kamal Haasan's unforgettable performance. Chachi 420 shows how far a father will go to be close to his daughter. After losing custody during a separation, he disguises himself as a female housekeeper to spend time with her.

Champak Bansal in Angrezi Medium
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(Photograph: Instagram)

Champak Bansal in Angrezi Medium

When it comes to emotional and heartfelt stories showcasing a father's love, Irrfan Khan's Champak Bansal in Angrezi Medium is always at the top of the list. The widowed father is willing to do anything to fulfil his daughter Tarika's dream of studying overseas. Irrfan's nuanced performance was praised by the audience as well as critics.

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