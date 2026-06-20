/Father's Day 2026: A look at Bollywood's most unforgettable on-screen dads

When one thinks of Bollywood father characters, Yashvardhan Raichand from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is among the first names that come to mind. Portrayed by Amitabh Bachchan, he is showcased as the affluent family patriarch who believes in family values and tradition. He is shown with a stern nature that creates distance between him and his son Rahul, but deep in his heart, the character has affection for his children.

