Fastest fifties in IPL 2025: 7 knocks that have lit up the ongoing season

1. Romario Shepherd (RCB, 14 balls)
The fastest fifty of IPL 2025 was smashed by Romario Shepherd against CSK at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. He reached his half-century in just 14 balls with explosive hitting. He scored 33 runs in the 19th over against Khaleel Ahmed, including four sixes, one four.
2. Vaibhav Suryavanshi (RR, 17 balls)
The 14-year-old wonder boy Vaibhav Suryavanshi scored a sensational fifty off 17 balls against GT at Sawai Mansingh Stadium. He also became the fastest Indian to score an IPL century in just 35 balls.
3. Nicholas Pooran (LSG, 18 balls)
At the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, Nicholas Pooran played a fiery knock, bringing up his fifty in just 18 balls. He smashed a total of 12 boundaries in his innings which comprised of six gigantic sixes and six fours.
4. Priyansh Arya (PBKS, 19 balls)
The opening batter from Punjab Kings (PBKS) impressed everyone with a 19-ball fifty against CSK at the New PCA Stadium in Mullanpur.
5. Abhishek Sharma (SRH, 19 balls)
Abhishek Sharma bamboozled Rajasthan Royals bowlers in Hyderabad by scoring a quick 19-ball fifty. Abhishek went on to score 141 runs off just 55 deliveries by smashing 24 boundaries in his innings.
6. Travis Head (SRH, 21 balls)
Australian opening batter Travis Head scored a 21-ball fifty against Rajasthan Royals (RR). Travis Head's innings laid the momentum for SRH which helped them to post a mammoth total of 286/6.
7. Mitchell Marsh (LSG, 21 balls)
Mitchell Marsh smashed a 21-ball fifty for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) against his former team Delhi Capitals (DC)