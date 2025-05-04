Fastest fifties in IPL 2025: 7 knocks that have lit up the ongoing season

1. Romario Shepherd (RCB, 14 balls)

The fastest fifty of IPL 2025 was smashed by Romario Shepherd against CSK at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. He reached his half-century in just 14 balls with explosive hitting. He scored 33 runs in the 19th over against Khaleel Ahmed, including four sixes, one four.