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Fastest 50s in IPL knockouts/Playoffs (by balls)

Gautam Sodhi
Edited By Gautam Sodhi
Published: May 28, 2026, 19:06 IST | Updated: May 28, 2026, 19:06 IST

Who has the fastest fifty in IPL playoff history? Check out the all-time list featuring Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni, and teenage prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's historic 2026 knock.

16 - S Raina vs PBKS, Wankhede, 2014
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(Photograph: Others)

16 - S Raina vs PBKS, Wankhede, 2014

Former CSK mainstay and Mr IPL, Suresh Raina, slammed a memorable 16-ball fifty against the Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) during the 2014 IPL playoff game between the two at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Despite his heroics, CSK lost the match.

16 - V Sooryavanshi vs SRH, Mullanpur, 2026*
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(Photograph: Others)

16 - V Sooryavanshi vs SRH, Mullanpur, 2026*

12 years later, RR opener and 15-year-old batting prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi equalled Raina’s record. Against SRH in IPL 2026 Eliminator, Vaibhav slammed a 16-ball fifty, later registering 97 off just 29 balls to help his team advance in the IPL playoffs.

17 - A Gilchrist vs DC, Centurion, 2009
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(Photograph: Others)

17 - A Gilchrist vs DC, Centurion, 2009

Former Australian gloveman and an IPL-winning captain, Adam Gilchrist, hit a 17-ball fifty against Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) in the semi-final of the 2009 edition in South Africa. Gilchrist’s rocket start helped now-defunct Deccan Chargers stay ahead in the chase and eventually walk away with the win.

20 - MS Dhoni vs MI, Bengaluru, 2012
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(Photograph: Others)

20 - MS Dhoni vs MI, Bengaluru, 2012

During the 2012 edition, Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni cracked open the Mumbai Indians' attack in the crucial IPL playoff fixture by slamming a 20-ball fifty and putting CSK in the driver’s seat. They won that match and played KKR in the final, where they lost.

21 - Dwayne Smith vs CSK, Delhi, 2013
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(Photograph: Others)

21 - Dwayne Smith vs CSK, Delhi, 2013

Dwayne Smith provided the Mumbai Indians a mind-boggling start, smashing a 21-ball fifty against CSK in Qualifier 1 in Delhi. Chasing 193, Smith smashed 68 off just 28 balls, but failed to help his team home. MI, however, beat CSK in the final to lift their maiden IPL trophy that season.

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