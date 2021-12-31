Fast-moving Colorado wildfires destroy hundreds of homes and cause mass evacuation, see catastrophic pics

Colorado Governor Jared Polis declared a state of emergency Thursday over what he said were devastating fires

Hundreds of homes have been destroyed by the fast-moving wildfires in the US state of Colorado. It has also forced at least 33,000 people to flee, as per the officials.

Local media outlets have reported that at least six patients were hospitalised with injuries and people in the towns of Louisville and Superior were told to flee. The National Weather Service (NWS) described the situation as "life-threatening."

(Photograph:AFP)