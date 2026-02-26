/Fashion or political symbol? Kim Jong Un, daughter fuel succession rumours with matching jackets

Meanwhile, Korean affairs expert Leif-Eric Easley said Ju Ae’s latest appearance at the event, marking the mark the closing stages of the ruling Workers’ Party congress, demonstrated her elevated status. “But she still appears in her capacity as the leader’s daughter,” Leif-Eric Easley said. “She is probably not yet old enough to participate in the congress with an official party title.” Kim’s wife, Ri Sol Ju, was also seen wearing similar attire alongside the duo.