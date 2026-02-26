LOGIN
Fashion or political symbol? Kim Jong Un, daughter fuel succession rumours with matching jackets

Prajvi Mathur
Edited By Prajvi Mathur
Published: Feb 26, 2026, 14:26 IST | Updated: Feb 26, 2026, 14:26 IST

Kim Jong Un’s daughter, Kim Ju Ae, has sparked succession rumours after appearing at major state events in matching attire alongside her father. South Korea says she may be groomed as a future leader, but questions remain.

Is Kim Ju Ae the next North Korean leader?
1 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

Is Kim Ju Ae the next North Korean leader?

Amid rising speculations that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s daughter is being groomed as the next successor, the father-daughter duo were seen donning matching jackets at a military parade, state media reported on Thursday (Feb 26). Kim Ju Ae, who is believed to be 13 years old, has been seen several times at public events, accompanying her father.

‘Political symbolism’
2 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

‘Political symbolism’

AFP reported, citing analyst Lim Eul-chul, that the jackets were more than a fashion statement and carried a political symbolism. “In North Korea’s political symbolism, that look carries weight – it’s tied to the image of the leader as the ultimate guarantor of national security and future prosperity,” Lim Eul-chul said. “So when that same symbolic attire is put on his young daughter, it’s hard to see it as accidental.”

The leader’s daughter
3 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

The leader’s daughter

Meanwhile, Korean affairs expert Leif-Eric Easley said Ju Ae’s latest appearance at the event, marking the mark the closing stages of the ruling Workers’ Party congress, demonstrated her elevated status. “But she still appears in her capacity as the leader’s daughter,” Leif-Eric Easley said. “She is probably not yet old enough to participate in the congress with an official party title.” Kim’s wife, Ri Sol Ju, was also seen wearing similar attire alongside the duo.

Who is Kim Ju Ae?
4 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

Who is Kim Ju Ae?

Kim Ju Ae is believed to be the only publicly acknowledged child of Kim Jong Un. She first appeared in public alongside the North Korean leader at a long-range missile test in November 2022. Since then, she has accompanied her father to several public events.

Kim Ju Ae’s luxury fashion taste
5 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

Kim Ju Ae’s luxury fashion taste

Ju Ae has often drawn attention for her taste in luxury fashion. She has been seen wearing Gucci sunglasses and a Cartier watch. On other occasions, she has been seen wearing marching leather jackets with her father and dark glasses.

South Korea claims Kim Ju Ae as next leader
6 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

South Korea claims Kim Ju Ae as next leader

South Korea’s National Intelligence Service (NIS) has claimed that Kim Ju Ae’s public appearances may suggest that she may already be undergoing training and leadership preparation to take over from her father. Seoul’s statement comes as its intelligence officials, who have been monitoring Kim Ju Ae, believe that her increasing public appearances suggest that they are carefully orchestrated steps to legitimise her future authority.

Possible power battle
7 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

Possible power battle

However, Kim Ju Ae can face resistance from her aunt, Kim Yo Jong, who is considered to be the second most powerful person in the country. The 38-year-old sister of Kim Jong Un holds significant political and military support in North Korea.

