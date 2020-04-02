Famous stadiums across the globe converted into makeshift hospitals to fight coronavirus

Famous stadiums across the world are being used as mass quarantine facilities due to shortage of beds and hospitals. Take a look at famous sporting stadiums that once hosted major games now host vicitims of coronavirus.
Brazil's Maracana sports complex in Rio de Janeiro, which includes the world famous soccer stadium, will become a temporary hospital to help fight coronavirus, state authorities said on Thursday.
As cases of coronavirus have spread in Brazil, reaching over 2,900 on Thursday, state authorities have sought sports venues for use as temporary hospitals.
(Photograph:Reuters)
Workers were laying floors and connecting electricity sockets on an expanse of astroturf on Monday (March 30) as they raced to create a hospital for patients with Covid-19 inside a Welsh professional rugby team's training facility.
With the sporting calendar blank for an indefinite period due to a national lockdown, the Scarlets have offered to convert several parts of their home stadium in the Welsh town of Llanelli into a temporary hospital.
(Photograph:Reuters)