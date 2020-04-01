Famous politicians who got tested for or have contracted coronavirus

The coronavirus pandemic has spared no one. Politicians across the globe have contracted the virus. Some of these politicians tested positive after they interacted with those who already were down with the virus.

US President Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump underwent a test after hosting a meeting at his Florida resort with a Brazilian delegation, a few members of which tested positive.

Fabio Wajngarten, an aide to the Brazilian president, was among those later confirmed to have the disease.

US president was tested negative for the novel coronavirus.

(Photograph:Reuters)