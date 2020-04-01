Famous politicians who got tested for or have contracted coronavirus

The coronavirus pandemic has spared no one. Politicians across the globe have contracted the virus. Some of these politicians tested positive after they interacted with those who already were down with the virus.
Check out the list:
US President Donald Trump underwent a test after hosting a meeting at his Florida resort with a Brazilian delegation, a few members of which tested positive.
Fabio Wajngarten, an aide to the Brazilian president, was among those later confirmed to have the disease.
US president was tested negative for the novel coronavirus.
British PM Boris Johnson confirmed on Twitter that he is infected with novel coronavirus.Johnson said "over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus" in a tweet.
He further said that he is self-isolating himself and would "continue to lead the government's response via video-conference".
Britain's Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Matt Hancock took to Twitter, he has tested positive for coronavirus and is self-isolating at home with mild symptoms. Two hours after Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that he too had tested positive for the virus.
