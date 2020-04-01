Famous politicians who got tested for or have contracted coronavirus

The coronavirus pandemic has spared no one. Politicians across the globe have contracted the virus. Some of these politicians tested positive after they interacted with those who already were down with the virus. 

Check out the list: 

US President Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump underwent a test after hosting a meeting at his Florida resort with a Brazilian delegation, a few members of which tested positive.

Fabio Wajngarten, an aide to the Brazilian president, was among those later confirmed to have the disease.

US president was tested negative for the novel coronavirus.

Boris Johnson

British PM Boris Johnson confirmed on Twitter that he is infected with novel coronavirus.Johnson said "over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus" in a tweet.

He further said that he is self-isolating himself and would "continue to lead the government's response via video-conference".

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro

After a series of reports that claimed Brazilian President suffering from coronavirus, Jair Bolsonaro confirmed that he is tested negative for the novel virus. 

Sophie Gregoire Trudeau

Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, wife of Liberal leader and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, recently returned to Canada from London and experienced flu-like symptoms. The prime minister, who has no symptoms, will also be in isolation for two weeks.

Matt Hancock

Britain's Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Matt Hancock took to Twitter, he has tested positive for coronavirus and is self-isolating at home with mild symptoms. Two hours after Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that he too had tested positive for the virus.

Peter Dutton

One of Australia's highest-profile ministers, Peter Dutton, who is in charge of home affairs, tested positive for coronavirus and was admitted to hospital in the northeastern state of Queensland.

Eshaq Jahangiri

The Vice President of Hassan Rouhani's government is stricken by COVID-19. The news was confirmed after his absence from recent top-level meetings.

Begona Gomez

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's wife Maria Begona Gomez Fernandez tested positive for the novel virus.

The confirmation came after the Spanish Prime Minister unveiled a drastic new set of measures to tackle the virus.

