Famous ocean adventurer sets new record becoming the oldest person to sail solo across Pacific

Updated: Jun 04, 2022, 12:49 PM(IST)

An 83-year-old yachtsman arrived in Japan early Saturday morning after a solo, non-stop trip across the Pacific, becoming the oldest person ever to achieve the feat. (Text: AFP)

Known adventurer sets a new record

Famed ocean adventurer Kenichi Horie's arrival in the Kii Strait off western Japan capped a two-month trip that started from a yacht harbour in San Francisco in March.

It was only the latest seagoing achievement by the Japanese octogenarian, who in 1962 voyaged from Japan to San Francisco at age 23, becoming the first person in the world to sail alone across the Pacific.



(Photograph:AFP)