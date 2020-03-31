Famous monarchs who are self-isolating due to novel coronavirus
Lifestyle of many famous monarchs have been affected due to the novel coronavirus. Some of them have fallen victim to the virus while others have moved to different places to self-isolate themselves!
Checkout the list!
Queen Elizabeth II
Queen Elizabeth has moved into Windsor Castle, and has cancelled her traditional garden parties and postponed investitures as the threat of coronavirus lingers over the royal family
(Photograph:AFP)
Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn
Thailand’s King Maha Vajiralongkorn also known as Rama X has isolated himself in a luxury hotel in the Alpine resort town of Garmisch-Partenkirchen with a harem of 20 women amid the new coronavirus outbreak.
(Photograph:Reuters)
Prince Albert II of Monaco
Prince Albert II of Monaco has tested positive for the new coronavirus, the principality said in a statement Thursday, adding there were "no concerns for his health."
The titular head of the Mediterranean enclave is continuing to work from his private apartments at the royal palace, the statement said.
(Photograph:AFP)
Prince Charles
UK's Prince Charles, the first in line for the throne, has tested positive for coronavirus. The Prince has been "displaying mild symptoms "but otherwise remains in good health", a spokesman at Clarence House stated. He's currently under watch in Scotland.