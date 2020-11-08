Family affair: Joe Biden's family celebrates his historical win as President-elect

Joe Biden's daughter, Naomi Biden, took to Twitter to share a picture of Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden from the early days of their marriage.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Perfect moment
Naomi Biden also shared a picture perfect frame of the moment Joe Biden's victory was announced. The picture shows Biden suurounded by his fmily members in a group hug.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Biden legacy
US President-elect Joe Biden stands with grandson after delivering remarks in Wilmington, Delaware. His son, Hunter Biden, was also present at the stage.
(Photograph:AFP)
Family victory
Biden hugs one of his granddaughters as he stands with grandson and son Hunter Biden, wife Jill Biden after his victory speech.
(Photograph:AFP)
'Jill's huband'
The 46th FLOTUS took to Twitter to share a picture of the couple holding an old signboard with the word 'vice' cropped out to represent the new achievement of Joe Biden.
(Photograph:AFP)
All together
The whole Biden family — Joe Biden's wife, daughter, son, grandkids — joined Joe Biden on the stage after he finished delivering his victory speech in Delaware with his Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.