Families of MH370 victims call for fresh search. What happened to the plane?

Families of those on board Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 have renewed calls for another search for the missing plane for an explanation to understand what happened to the plane. The MH370 flight disappeared mysteriously nine years ago. The families want the Malaysian government to allow US seabed exploration firm Ocean Infinity to mount a new search for the missing plane. Here's trying to understand the world's greatest aviation mysteries.

Families of those on board Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 have called on the Malaysian government to allow US seabed exploration firm Ocean Infinity to mount a new search for the missing plane.

MH370 had 239 people on board

The plane mysteriously disappeared nine years ago while en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing on March 8, 2014 with 239 people on board.

The flight reportedly crashed in the Indian Ocean

Inmarsat and the UK Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) concluded later that month that the flight crashed in a remote part of the Indian Ocean.

Ocean Infinity search operation

Ocean Infinity had been engaged to search for the aircraft in the southern Indian Ocean in 2018. A reward of $70 million was up for grabs if it found the plane. Malaysia, China and Australia earlier ended a $135.36 million underwater hunt in January 2017 after finding no trace of the plane.

Was the plane deliberately taken off course?

Debris reportedly from the MH370 aircraft has washed up along the African coast and on islands in the Indian Ocean. The possibility that the aircraft had been deliberately taken off course has never been ruled out by Malaysian investigators.

