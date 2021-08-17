Fall of Kabul: Striking photos point to uncertain future

Some of the striking images and the main developments since Taliban took Kabul, confirming their takeover of power in Afghanistan.

Schoolgirls attend class in Herat

(Schoolgirls attend class in Herat on August 17, 2021, following the Taliban stunning takeover of the country.)

On August 15 2021, Taliban fighters appear on the edge of Kabul after a lightning offensive that began in May as US and NATO troops began to withdraw. In the space of 10 days, they seized city after city across the country without resistance.

Under the militants' hardline 1996-2001 rule, girls' schools were closed, women were prevented from travelling and working and were forced to wear an all-covering burqa in public.

(Photograph:AFP)