/Fact or fear? Do Russia and China pose a real threat to Greenland, as Trump claims? Inside their Arctic interests

US President Donald Trump has threatened that an additional 10 per cent tariff will take effect from February 1 on goods imported from Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Finland and Great Britain. The levy would rise to 25 per cent on June 1 unless an agreement linked to Greenland is reached. Trump has repeatedly argued that control of Greenland is central to countering the growing influence of Russia and China in the Arctic. He has claimed that Russian and Chinese warships and submarines are operating ‘all over the place’ near Greenland, framing the issue as a matter of national security for the United States. Both Denmark and Greenland, however, have firmly rejected any US proposal to transfer sovereignty over the island.