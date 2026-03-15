'The PM is...': Netanyahu's office breaks silence over reports claiming his assassination

Rumours claiming Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was assassinated or missing during the West Asia war are false. His office dismissed the viral claims as fake news. The speculation grew after a video showing an alleged “six-finger” frame triggered AI deepfake rumours online.
Amid reports claiming that Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu has not been seen in public for days after the war began in West Asia, his office has issued a statement clearly stating that the reports are "fake." It dismissed social media rumours that suggested he has been assassinated in an Iranian response to US and Israeli strikes. "These are fake news; the Prime Minister is fine,” the office replied to news agency Anadolu Ajansi.
The "six finger controversy" refers to a video address by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Mar 13 in which he appears to be having six fingers in his right hand, in a specific frame in a video, thus suggesting that the video might be AI-generated or a deepfake.
Netanyahu's office shared his video message on Mar 13 after new Iranian Supreme Leader's first message. "We are crushing Iran and Hezbollah," Netanyahu said in a televised media briefing. He warned Iran's new leader, saying: "We eliminated the old tyrant, and the new tyrant, the puppet of the Revolutionary Guards, can't show his face in public." While this was termed to be his last public address, many users have questioned if the message was live telecast of pre-recorded. The last post on his social media profiles is the same Mar 13 address video in which users point out at his six fingers.
Prior to Mar 13, the Israeli PM met with local council heads and visited the National Health Command Center on Mar 10. On Mar 3, he attended a service at a local synagogue. Reports of his office being attacked emerged on Mar 2 but he made first appearance in a television interview on Mar 3 and spoke to Fox News. However, it wasn't clear if the interview was via video conferencing and his office did not provide any details about his whereabouts.
Social media claims alleging that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was assassinated in an Iranian strike or fled to Germany emerged on Day 2 of the war. The viral claims were false and unverified. There is no official confirmation supporting these rumours.
(Disclaimer: WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing conflicts in West Asia involving Israel, Iran, US, Gulf nations and non-state actors like Hezbollah, Hamas, Houthis, Islamic State, and others. Claims and counterclaims, disinformation and misinformation are being made online and offline. Given this context, WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, social media posts, photos and videos.)