'The PM is...': Netanyahu's office breaks silence over reports claiming his assassination

Social media claims alleging that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was assassinated in an Iranian strike or fled to Germany emerged on Day 2 of the war. The viral claims were false and unverified. There is no official confirmation supporting these rumours.



(Disclaimer: WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing conflicts in West Asia involving Israel, Iran, US, Gulf nations and non-state actors like Hezbollah, Hamas, Houthis, Islamic State, and others. Claims and counterclaims, disinformation and misinformation are being made online and offline. Given this context, WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, social media posts, photos and videos.)