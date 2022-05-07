Russia's May 9 Victory Day celebrations to mark anniversary of Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany

President Vladimir Putin will lead celebrations on May 9 marking the 77th anniversary of the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany, brandishing Russia's vast firepower while his forces fight in Ukraine.

The anniversary was barely marked in public in the Soviet Union before 1965. Until the 1990s, after the fall of the Soviet Union, it was confined to major anniversaries, with an emphasis on honouring veterans.

Since 2008, under Putin, Victory Day has become an occasion not only to honour the sacrifices of a previous generation, which are seared into older Russians' folk memory, but also to burnish an image of post-Communist Russia restored to the greatness of former years. (Text: Reuters)