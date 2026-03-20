/Facing calls of retirement, A-10 Warthog is 'hunting and killing' Iranian ships in Strait of Hormuz

America has launched a massive operation to secure the Strait of Hormuz. A top general said Thursday that A-10 Warthog attack jets have been deployed, along with AH-64 Apache helicopters, and 5,000-pound ground penetrator bombs as part of the endeavour. The waterway is a critical trade route for the world's oil, 20% of which is transported through the Strait. General Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said at a Pentagon news conference that the US would “hunt and kill” all weapons and facilities being used by Tehran to block the Strait.