/Facing calls of retirement, A-10 Warthog is 'hunting and killing' Iranian ships in Strait of Hormuz

A-10 Thunderbolt II, also known as Warthogs, are attacking drones and Iranian naval vessels in the Strait of Hormuz as part of an operation to secure it. Even as officials have regularly called on to retire the aircraft fleet, it is seeing some major action because of its unique capabilities.
America has launched a massive operation to secure the Strait of Hormuz. A top general said Thursday that A-10 Warthog attack jets have been deployed, along with AH-64 Apache helicopters, and 5,000-pound ground penetrator bombs as part of the endeavour. The waterway is a critical trade route for the world's oil, 20% of which is transported through the Strait. General Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said at a Pentagon news conference that the US would “hunt and kill” all weapons and facilities being used by Tehran to block the Strait.
“We continue to hunt and kill afloat assets, including more than 120 vessels and 44 minelayers,” Caine told reporters. The A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft — widely known as “Warthogs” — is part of the operation. It is now being used in a maritime role. The low-flying attack jets over the sea lanes are blasting Iranian naval vessels.
Even as the US Air Force has been pushing to retire the A-10 Thunderbolt II fleet, ironically, the jet is seeing some major action in its last years. Some officers have labelled it "unsuitable" for modern contested airspace, but the jet is playing a major role in Operation Epic Fury. It uses the new APKWS II (Advanced Precision Kill Weapon System) laser-guided rockets to intercept one-way attack drones, such as the Shahed.
The A-10 has assumed a huge role in the Strait of Hormuz and is going after Tehran's fast-attack craft. What makes it efficient in these conditions is its ability to loiter at low altitudes and use its 30mm GAU-8 to hit small, swarming naval targets. Reports suggest that the 2026 A-10 fleet has been retrofitted with AI-assisted targeting algorithms that suggest the best weapons for a target within seconds, saving precious time.
Iran has closed the Strait of Hormuz, blocking containers transporting oil to major parts of the world. This has triggered a jump in Brent oil prices that reached above $119 a barrel on Thursday. Iran has warned that any vessel that tries to cross the Strait will be bombed. It is also laying mines to attack ships in the region.
Donald Trump had warned of severe action if Iran did not open the waterway soon. According to Reuters, the Trump administration is contemplating deploying ground forces on Iranian shores to secure the Strait of Hormuz and Kharg Island. However, he has denied that any such plan is in the works. “No, I’m not putting troops anywhere,” Trump told a reporter.
Meanwhile, reports suggest that Iran is charging countries millions of dollars to allow them safe passage through the Strait. An oil tanker operator reportedly paid Tehran a $2 million fee. At least nine vessels are believed to have used the route near Iranian territorial waters around Larak Island after thorough vetting by the IRGC Navy and port authorities.