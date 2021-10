Competitors from around the world converged in Germany to be a part of a Beard Olympics and German Beard Championships for a facial hair face-off. Around 100 proud beard wearer, belonging to the Netherlands, Austria, Switzerland and Israel along with Germany, took part in the contest. The categories at the event included 'Mustache Dali', 'Whiskers Freestyle' and 'Beard Natural with Styled Upper Lip'. Lets take a look!