/Fab 4 of T20s - David Warner joins exclusive batters' club along with Gayle, Pollard and Hales

Aussie batter David Warner, who is now 39-year-old, has added another feather to his cap by becoming only the fourth batter in the history of the game to score 14,000 or more T20 runs. Warner reached the milestone in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) for Sydney Thunder. Before Warner, Gayle, Pollard and Hales had achieved the same milestone.
West Indies batter Chris Gayle has most runs in T20 cricket - 14,562 in 455 innings. His runs have come at an strike rate of nearly 145 with 22 hundreds and 88 fifties as well. His highest score in T20s is 175 not out.
Kieron Pollard is next on the list with 14,462 runs in 650 innings. His runs have come at an strike rate of nearly 151 with just 1 hundred and 67 fifties as well. His highest score in T20s is 104.
England batter Alex Hales is third batter ever to score 14k T20 runs. He has 14,449 runs in total in 523 innings that have come at a strike rate of 144. He has scored 7 hundreds and 92 fifties as well with a best of 119 not out.
Aussie batter David Warner is the latest entrant of the club with 14,028 runs in 431 innings. His runs have come at a strike rate of 140 with 10 hundreds, 115 fifties and a best of 135 not out.