F-INSAS, 'Nipun', LCA: 'Made in India' defence system handed over to the Indian Army - see pics

The key equipment included surveillance hardware, patrolling boats, 'Future Infantry Soldier as a System', a new anti-personnel mine 'Nipun', infantry-protected mobility vehicles, rugged and automatic communication system, upgraded sights system for tanks and advanced thermal imagers.
(Photograph:PTI)
Landing Craft Assault (LCA)
The new boats, Landing Craft Assault (LCA), equipped with advanced surveillance gadgets and other equipment are being deployed to keep a strict vigil over the Pangong Tso lake in eastern Ladakh.
The 134-km-long lake at an altitude of 13,900 feet is considered strategically significant. China controls around two-thirds of the lake. Last year, the Army ordered 12 LCA boats to strengthen its existing fleets of vessels.
"The LCA is much more versatile and has overcome the limitations of launch, speed and capacity. It has enhanced the capability to operate across the water obstacles in eastern Ladakh," the defence ministry said.
It said the infantry-protected mobility vehicles and assault boats will enable the troops deployed along the borders to respond to any "challenge in a befitting manner".
The ministry said these vehicles will provide mobility and more protection to a large number of infantry soldiers posted at the Northern borders, adding quick reaction fighting vehicles will enhance the mobility of the troops in eastern Ladakh.
(Photograph:PTI)
'Future Infantry Soldier as a System' (F-INSAS)
The ministry said the 'Future Infantry Soldier as a System' (F-INSAS) is aimed at equipping the soldiers with three primary subsystems.
The first system is the AK-203 assault rifle with day and night holographic and reflex sights. The sights are mounted on the weapon and also on the helmet to enable 360-degree visibility and accuracy in operational conditions. In addition to the primary weapon system, the soldiers will also be equipped with multi-mode hand grenades along with multi-purpose knives.
(Photograph:PTI)
Hand Held Thermal Imager (Uncooled)
Hand Held Thermal Imager (Uncooled) is for surveillance and detection. The Army informed that it gives visibility in both day and night and in adverse weather conditions to the soldiers to detect enemy movement and activities.
(Photograph:PTI)
Anti-Personnel mine 'Nipun'
The ministry said the new anti-personnel mine named 'Nipun' will enhance the protection provided to the troops on the borders as it is more potent and effective than the existing ones.
The Indian Army, for a long time, has been using vintage NMM 14 mines. A new Indian mine named ‘Nipun’ has been developed. It will enhance the protection provided to the troops on the borders. The mine is more potent and effective than the existing anti-personnel mine.