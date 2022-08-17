F-INSAS, 'Nipun', LCA: 'Made in India' defence system handed over to the Indian Army - see pics

Landing Craft Assault (LCA)

The new boats, Landing Craft Assault (LCA), equipped with advanced surveillance gadgets and other equipment are being deployed to keep a strict vigil over the Pangong Tso lake in eastern Ladakh.

The 134-km-long lake at an altitude of 13,900 feet is considered strategically significant. China controls around two-thirds of the lake. Last year, the Army ordered 12 LCA boats to strengthen its existing fleets of vessels.

"The LCA is much more versatile and has overcome the limitations of launch, speed and capacity. It has enhanced the capability to operate across the water obstacles in eastern Ladakh," the defence ministry said.

It said the infantry-protected mobility vehicles and assault boats will enable the troops deployed along the borders to respond to any "challenge in a befitting manner".

The ministry said these vehicles will provide mobility and more protection to a large number of infantry soldiers posted at the Northern borders, adding quick reaction fighting vehicles will enhance the mobility of the troops in eastern Ladakh.

(Photograph:PTI)