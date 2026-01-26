CVW-9 is attached to Carrier Strike Group 3 and embarked aboard Abraham Lincoln. It consists of eight squadrons operating a mix of fifth-generation fighters, electronic warfare aircraft, airborne command platforms and helicopters.
As the USS Abraham Lincoln moves toward the CENTCOM region marked by escalating US–Iran tensions, the aircraft carrier stands as more than a diplomatic signal. Commissioned in 1989, the Nimitz-class carrier (CVN-72) operates as a floating airbase, capable of launching sustained air operations thousands of kilometres from US shores. Its striking power lies in Carrier Air Wing Nine (CVW-9), one of the most technologically advanced air wings in the US Navy.
CVW-9 is attached to Carrier Strike Group 3 and embarked aboard Abraham Lincoln. It consists of eight squadrons operating a mix of fifth-generation fighters, electronic warfare aircraft, airborne command platforms and helicopters. This includes F-35C Lightning II, Super Hornets, EA-18G Growlers, E-2D Hawkeyes, CMV-22B Ospreys and MH-60R/S Sea Hawks all allowing the carrier to conduct strike, surveillance, air defence and maritime security missions simultaneously.
The F-35C Lightning II brings stealth, sensor fusion and networked warfare to the carrier deck. It can reach speeds of 1.6 Mach and can carry more than 18,000 lbs of combined internal and external weapons. Designed specifically for catapult launches and arrested recoveries, the F-35C has a combat radius exceeding 600 nautical miles and acts as an intelligence hub, sharing targeting data across the strike group. It can carry AIM-120 AMRAAM, AIM-9X "sidewinder" short range air-to-air missile, GBU-31 Joint direct attack munitions (JDAM) guided bombs as well as laser-guided bombs. It also has an internal 25 mm GAU-22/A cannon.
The F/A-18E/F Super Hornet remains the backbone of carrier aviation. It is a multi-role fighter witha aximum take-off weight of 29,900 kg and a range of 2,700 km. Capable of air-to-air combat, precision strike and maritime attack, it carries a wide range of weapons including JDAMs and anti-ship missiles. Its reliability and versatility allow Abraham Lincoln to sustain high-tempo operations. It can carry weapons like AIM-120 (AMRAAM), AIM-9X "sidewinder" short range air-to-air missile, joint direct attack munition (JDAM) and laser JDAM, conventional and laser-guided bombs, AGM-154 joint stand-off weapon (JSOW), AGM-84 harpoon anti-ship missile as well as M61A2 20mm nose-mounted gun system.
Electronic dominance is delivered by the EA-18G Growler, the US Navy’s only dedicated electronic attack aircraft. It has a range of 1,570 kms and a max speed of Mach 1.6. Armed with jamming pods and anti-radiation missiles, the Growler can disrupt enemy radar and communications, creating corridors for strike aircraft to operate safely. It is equipped with weapons like AGM-88 anti-radiation missiles, AIM-120 air-to-air missiles and AIM-9X 'sidewinder' short range air-to-air missile.
The E-2D Advanced Hawkeye provides airborne early warning and battle management. Its powerful radar can track more than 3,000 targets in all radar modes simultaneously, extending the carrier’s awareness far beyond the horizon and coordinating both air and naval assets.
The CMV-22B Osprey is the US Navy’s carrier onboard delivery aircraft, replacing the ageing C-2 Greyhound. With a range of over 1,150 nautical miles and the ability to refuel in mid-air, it allows Abraham Lincoln to remain operational far from shore bases. The aircraft can transport high-priority cargo, spare parts and personnel directly to the flight deck, ensuring sustained combat operations without interruption.
The MH-60R and MH-60S Seahawk helicopters form the carrier strike group’s primary rotary-wing combat force. The MH-60R specialises in anti-submarine and anti-surface warfare, equipped with torpedoes, Hellfire missiles, radar and dipping sonar to hunt submarines and fast attack craft. The MH-60S supports combat search and rescue, logistics and surface strike missions, providing a critical defensive and recovery capability for both the carrier and its escort ships (Lockheed Martin; US Navy).