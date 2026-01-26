The F-35C Lightning II brings stealth, sensor fusion and networked warfare to the carrier deck. It can reach speeds of 1.6 Mach and can carry more than 18,000 lbs of combined internal and external weapons. Designed specifically for catapult launches and arrested recoveries, the F-35C has a combat radius exceeding 600 nautical miles and acts as an intelligence hub, sharing targeting data across the strike group. It can carry AIM-120 AMRAAM, AIM-9X "sidewinder" short range air-to-air missile, GBU-31 Joint direct attack munitions (JDAM) guided bombs as well as laser-guided bombs. It also has an internal 25 mm GAU-22/A cannon.

