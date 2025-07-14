/F-35’s nuclear edge: Why the world’s deadliest fighter jet is now a doomsday machine

The F-35A Lightning II is certified to carry nuclear bombs, combining stealth with powerful strike abilities. The upgrade could change the balance of air power. What does it mean for future air wars?
The F-35A Lightning II is now certified to carry the B61-12 nuclear bomb. This makes it the first stealth fighter able to deliver nuclear weapons, according to the F-35 Joint Program Office, giving the US and NATO a new dual-role jet.
The B61-12 is a modern nuclear gravity bomb with selectable yields. It replaces older B61 versions and can be carried by the F-35A. The bomb is designed for both tactical and strategic missions, offering four different yield settings, including a low-yield option for battlefield use.
The F-35’s stealth design helps it avoid radar, making it hard to detect in hostile airspace. Its advanced sensor fusion system combines data from multiple sensors, giving pilots a complete view of the battlefield. This technology helps the F-35 strike targets without being seen.
The F-35 can deliver both nuclear and conventional weapons with high accuracy. Its targeting systems, including the Electro-Optical Targeting System and advanced radar, allow for precision strikes against high-value targets. The jet can also share targeting data with other aircraft and forces.
With nuclear certification, the F-35A can switch between conventional and nuclear missions. This flexibility is important for NATO and allied air forces, as it allows one aircraft to perform a wide range of tasks, from air defence to strategic deterrence.
Countries like Germany, Belgium, Italy, and the UK are buying F-35As to join NATO’s nuclear mission. The F-35’s new role is seen as a key part of NATO’s defence plans, as it replaces older jets in the nuclear sharing programme. The UK is buying twelve F-35As for this reason.
The F-35’s ability to carry nuclear bombs, combined with its stealth and advanced sensors, sets a new standard for fighter jets. As more countries add the F-35 to their fleets, its dual-role capability could shape the future of air combat and nuclear deterrence.