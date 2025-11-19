/F-35 fighter jet: Why Saudi Arabia is eyeing this US stealth fighter

Saudi Arabia’s 2025 request for 48 F-35 stealth jets aims to strengthen its military with advanced technology and improve regional defence balance. The deal deepens US-Saudi ties amid geopolitical considerations and requires US congressional approval.
The F-35 Lightning II is a stealthy, multirole fighter jet designed for advanced air combat and strike missions. It features radar-evading technology, supersonic speeds up to Mach 1.6, and integrated sensor systems that provide superior battlefield awareness.
In 2025, Saudi Arabia formally requested to purchase up to 48 F-35 jets, marking a significant upgrade to its air force. This sale is part of a broader US-Saudi strategic defence cooperation aimed at regional stability.
The F-35’s stealth design allows it to operate undetected by radar. Its advanced sensor fusion provides pilots with real-time, comprehensive information about the battlefield, enhancing both offensive and defensive operations.
Adding the F-35 challenges the current air power balance in the Middle East, particularly because Israel remains the only other F-35 operator in the region. The purchase aims to maintain Saudi Arabia’s defence edge in a contested environment.
The F-35 deal accompanies broader US-Saudi cooperation, including technology sharing and investments in defence industries, underscoring a deeper military and economic partnership.
With over one million flight hours, the F-35 is combat proven and features a range of weapons and electronic warfare systems. Its multirole design allows it to conduct air superiority, strike, intelligence, and reconnaissance missions.
The sale requires US congressional approval and must address concerns regarding Israel’s qualitative military edge. Geopolitical dynamics, such as Saudi relations with Israel, will influence the delivery timeline.