/F-35 fighter jet: The difference between A, B & C variants

The F-35 fighter jet comes in three versions - A, B and C - each designed for specific missions and military branches. Their main differences lie in how they take off, land and operate, making the F-35 family highly adaptable to various defence needs.
The F-35 comes in three types: F-35A for conventional use, F-35B for short takeoff and vertical landing, and F-35C for carrier operations. Each serves different air forces and navies worldwide, using the same advanced technology but tailored structures.
The F-35A is the conventional version used mainly by air forces, including the US Air Force. It uses traditional runways, has an internal 25mm gun, and can pull 9G in manoeuvres. Its combat radius is about 1,100km.
The F-35B is made for short takeoffs and vertical landings, mainly for marine and naval forces. It uses a lift fan system to land vertically on ships or small airfields. With a range around 865km and a maximum takeoff weight of 27,216kg, it trades some payload and fuel capacity for these abilities.
The F-35C is designed for aircraft carriers, with larger, folding wings and strengthened landing gear. It lacks an internal gun but can carry over 8,160kg of weapons. The F-35C’s combat radius reaches about 1,200km, making it suitable for long missions at sea.
F-35A: Max takeoff 31,800kg, range 2,200km, pulls 9G.
F-35B: Max takeoff 27,216kg, range 1,670km, pulls 7G.
F-35C: Max takeoff 31,800kg, range 2,200km, pulls 7.5G.
All three share the powerful F135 engine and stealth features, but adjust armament and mobility for their missions.
F-35A is primarily for the US Air Force and many allies. F-35B serves the US Marine Corps and UK Royal Navy, enabling operations from small ships. The F-35C goes to the US Navy for carrier-based fleet defence and strike missions
Each variant adapts the F-35’s design for unique military tasks - A for airfields, B for amphibious and forward areas, C for sea-based operations. This makes the platform versatile and effective across different services and environments.