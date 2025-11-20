/F‑35 fighter jet failures: 6 crashes that revealed flaws of one of the world’s costliest aircraft

The F‑35 Lightning II is widely regarded as one of the most advanced and expensive fighter jets ever built. Designed for stealth, supersonic speed and multirole capability, it has also been controversial: since 2018, at least 11 crashes involving F‑35s have been reported, raising serious safety and reliability questions. These incidents come amid renewed discussions over the potential sale of F‑35s by the US to Saudi Arabia, a plan promoted by former President Donald Trump, which has added geopolitical scrutiny to the jet’s performance record.