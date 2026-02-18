F‑22s, F‑35s, USS Gerald R. Ford, Abraham Lincoln & tankers: How US is militarily positioned near Iran amid nuclear talks

USS Abraham Lincoln, the first US carrier strike group deployed to the region, has been operating in the Arabian Sea, providing airpower projection and maritime security. Its embarked air wing, which includes F‑35C Lightning II jets, F/A-18E/F Super Hornets, E-2D Hawkeyes, EA-18G Growlers, MH-60R/S Seahawks, and C-2A Greyhounds, continues to support deterrence operations and can respond rapidly to potential threats near strategic waterways such as the Strait of Hormuz. The carrier leads a strike group comprising three guided-missile destroyers, carrying 90 aircraft and staffed by 5,680 personnel. Positioned approximately 700 km off the coast of Iran, near Oman, the Abraham Lincoln strike group represents a significant US naval presence and rapid-response capability in the region.