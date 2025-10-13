F-22 vs F-35: 6 shocking facts that reveal how America’s fifth-generation stealth fighter jets are worlds apart

The F-22 Raptor was conceived as an air superiority fighter, prioritising unmatched manoeuvrability and stealth to dominate adversary aircraft in aerial combat. Its design focuses on agility and speed, enabling it to engage enemy planes with superior dogfighting capabilities.

In contrast, the F-35 Lightning II was developed as a multirole platform, capable of performing a wide array of missions, including air-to-ground strikes, electronic warfare, and intelligence gathering. This versatility allows the F-35 to operate effectively across various combat scenarios, providing a broader tactical advantage.