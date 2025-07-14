/F-22’s laser weapon: Can it burn enemy jets in mid-air?

The F-22 Raptor, already one of the world’s top fighter jets, may soon get a laser weapon upgrade. Which is designed to shoot down missiles and drones mid-air, this new tech could change the future of air combat.
The F-22 Raptor is a stealth fighter jet built by Lockheed Martin for the US Air Force. It entered service in 2005 and is known for its advanced technology, speed, and ability to avoid radar. The F-22 is designed for air-to-air and air-to-ground missions, making it a key part of US air power.
The US Air Force is testing a laser weapon for the F-22 called the Self-Protect High-Energy Laser Demonstrator (SHiELD). This laser aims to shoot down enemy missiles and drones in flight. It uses advanced cooling and beam control to focus energy on fast-moving targets, as per the US engineers.
The F-22’s laser system is designed to track and destroy incoming threats with a focused beam of light. The laser can be used against missiles, drones, or enemy jets. The Air Force Research Lab leads the project, working with companies like Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman.
The F-22 Raptor can fly at speeds over Mach 2, or about 2,400 kilometres per hour. Its range is around 1,600 miles which is 2,600 kilometres, on a single tank of fuel. The laser weapon is meant to work within the jet’s combat range, adding a new layer of defence.
Each F-22 Raptor costs about $350 million, including research and upgrades. The laser system is part of a larger investment in keeping the F-22 at the top of modern air combat. The US Air Force continues to fund sensor and weapon upgrades for the jet.
US engineers say the laser could make the F-22 much safer against new missile threats.
If the F-22’s laser weapon works as planned, it could change how air battles are fought. The jet’s mix of stealth, speed, and new laser defences may set a new standard for air forces worldwide. The next few years will show if lasers become common in the sky.