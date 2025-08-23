/'F-22 Raptor': Why the world’s most advanced fighter jet was limited to just 195

At the time of the Raptor’s development and early production, the US was engaged in costly operations in Iraq and Afghanistan. Funding was urgently needed for ground forces, drones, and armoured vehicles. Moreover, the Great Recession of 2008–09 further intensified scrutiny of military expenditures. Defense Secretary Robert Gates described the F-22 as a niche, silver-bullet solution with limited application in asymmetric conflicts, making its high expense increasingly difficult to justify.