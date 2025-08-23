/F-22 Raptor vs UFOs: How America’s stealth jet made history in the first high-altitude shootdown

US Air Force F-22s were dispatched in coordination with Canadian fighters. One F-22 successfully downed the object, marking the first time NORAD authorised an aerial shoot-down in its history.
The F-22 Raptor was crafted to dominate air combat through stealth and advanced systems. While it has never engaged in full-scale combat, it has played an intriguing role in intercepting and investigating unidentified aerial objects. Let's explores how the jet's unique capabilities have made it a key asset in confronting mysteries above, a tale of precision patrols, radar enigmas, and national security responses.
In early 2023, a Chinese surveillance balloon drifted over the United States, reaching heights of 60,000 feet. It was ultimately shot down by an F-22 using a missile strike, believed to be the highest altitude air intercept in history. Though not an extraterrestrial encounter, the incident showed how the Raptor can quickly respond to airborne anomalies, real or suspected.
Just days after the balloon incident, NORAD detected another unidentified high-altitude object over Yukon, Canada. US Air Force F-22s were dispatched in coordination with Canadian fighters. One F-22 successfully downed the object, marking the first time NORAD authorised an aerial shoot-down in its history.
These events came amid heightened airspace scrutiny spawned by prior balloon sightings. Enhanced radar resolution and rapid response protocols meant that even slow, small objects, previously dismissed, were now tracked closely, prompting F-22 intercepts as precautionary measures.
Historical precedents show the military’s long-standing role in intercepting unidentified craft. From the famed 2004 Nimitz encounter to sightings over cities and remote regions, jets, including the F-22, serve as both eyes and shields. These deployments underscore a broader truth, that even modern stealth fighters are central to investigating the unknown.
The F-22’s stealth, speed, and advanced sensors enable it to intercept anomalies with minimal notice. Whether the object is hostile, experimental, or just odd, the Raptor delivers the response, silent, swift, and informed. In doing so, it stands as a symbol of modern airspace defence in an age of emerging aerial threats.
The F-22 Raptor never set out to chase UFOs, yet it now shadows them. Its role in neutralising unknown aerial objects, from suspected spy balloons to unidentified intrusions, underscores its flexibility and the growing importance of airspace sovereignty.