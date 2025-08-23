/F-22 Raptor secrets revealed: How a Cold War rivalry shaped the world’s deadliest fighter jet

The story of the F-22 Raptor begins in the closing decades of the Cold War. In the 1980s, the United States feared that the Soviet Union was developing a new generation of fighters capable of outclassing the F-15 Eagle, which had long guaranteed American air dominance. Intelligence reports suggested that future Soviet aircraft would incorporate advanced radar systems, long-range missiles, and high manoeuvrability, threats that could erode America’s advantage in the skies. The US Air Force responded by launching the Advanced Tactical Fighter (ATF) programme, a competition to design a jet that would not just match but decisively outpace any adversary well into the 21st century.