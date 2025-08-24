The F-22's ejection seat, the ACES II, is designed for optimal performance within certain speed and altitude ranges. Ejecting at speeds exceeding 600 knots, especially at low altitudes, increases the risk of fatal injuries due to windblast forces. Cooley's decision to eject at 770 knots was outside these safe parameters, leading to the catastrophic outcome. The investigation concluded that while the aircraft was functioning normally, the ejection at such high speed was the primary cause of the fatal injuries.

