F-22, F-35, Su-57, Rafale, and more: Check out the world’s top 6 stealth combat aircraft

Air superiority and the stealth race
In any battle zone, owning the skies is a critical advantage and it is no secret that stealth jets are key assets, enabling surprise attacks, safe reconnaissance and uninterrupted air support. Stealth aircraft form the backbone of advanced air forces, with countries like US, Russia, and China leading the race in next-generation platforms.
The origins of stealth technology
Modern stealth traces back to the 1970s, when radar-evading shapes and materials were tested for the first time. Decades later, now these stealth jets incorporate radar-absorbent coating, low thermal signatures, and advanced e-warfare abilities, allowing them to operate with minimal or near zero detection.
Lockheed Martin F-22 Raptor
The F-22 Raptor which is the United States's fifth-generation air superiority fighter, is built with a focus on stealth, agility and battlefield awareness. The weapons are stored internally in the fighter jet, to maintain its low profile, while heat emissions are also suppressed to diminish infrared visibility. The twin-engine aircraft is powered by Pratt & Whitney F119s. The F-22 is operational since 2005 and around 120 units remain combat-ready
China’s Chengdu J-20
The Chengdu J-20 is China's most advanced operational stealth fighter. Also known as 'Mighty Dragon', it has a reduced radar signature, long-range capability and compatibility with multiple weapons systems. With over 200 units of this fifth-generation stealth fighter now fielded, the J-20 marks China's entry into elite aerial warfare.
The F-35 Lightning II
Used by multiple allies, the Lockheed Martin F-35 is a multirole aircraft equipped with advanced sensors, internal weapons bays, and powerful computing systems. It is an American family of single-seat, supersonic stealth strike fighters. Over 1,000 units of this multirole combat aircraft are in service globally. Its strength lies in versatility, networked warfare and minimal radar visibility.
The Su-57 Felon
Sukhoi Su-57 combines stealth with agility and range. Capable of supercruise and equipped with internal weapons bays and an advanced radar suite, it is a representation of Russia’s first fully stealth-capable production fighter. It is operational since 2020 though in limited fleet. Plans for its mass production by the end of the decade are underway. However, it has faced significant challenges and controversies after being plagued by technical issues, delays and cost overruns.
Dassault Rafale
The Dassault Rafale, a French twin-engine, multirole fighter jet is often known for its adaptability across mission profiles and moderate stealth capabilities. It incorporates a reduced radar cross-section through shaping and radar-absorbent materials, while survivability is further enhanced by the SPECTRA electronic warfare suite, which includes jammers and decoys. Since entering service in 2001, it has been adopted by France and its key allies including India and Qatar.
Sukhoi Su-30MKI
India’s Sukhoi Su-30MKI is a fourth-plus generation multirole fighter developed as a result of the collaboration between Russia’s Sukhoi and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited. While it is not actually a true stealth aircraft, it features radar-absorbent coatings and has minor design modifications that are aimed at reducing detectability. With over 260 units in service, the Su-30MKI forms the backbone of the Indian Air Force’s combat fleet.