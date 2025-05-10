F-22, F-35, Su-57, Rafale, and more: Check out the world’s top 6 stealth combat aircraft

Source: Reuters

6 /8

The Su-57 Felon

Sukhoi Su-57 combines stealth with agility and range. Capable of supercruise and equipped with internal weapons bays and an advanced radar suite, it is a representation of Russia’s first fully stealth-capable production fighter. It is operational since 2020 though in limited fleet. Plans for its mass production by the end of the decade are underway. However, it has faced significant challenges and controversies after being plagued by technical issues, delays and cost overruns.