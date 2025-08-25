/F-22 can supercruise, vanish from radar and outmanoeuvre rivals, here’s why no other jet comes close

Perhaps the most remarkable fact about the F-22 is that it is the only fifth-generation fighter never exported. US law forbids its sale abroad, making it unique even among allies. With only 186 ever built, the Raptor remains an exclusive capability of the US Air Force. While other nations field advanced aircraft such as the F-35, Typhoon, or Su-57, none combine stealth, supercruise, thrust vectoring, and sensor fusion in the way the F-22 does.