/F-16 Fighting Falcon vs Tejas Mk2: Which is better at manoeuvring?

India’s Tejas Mk2 matches the F-16 in 9g turns, digital flight controls, and advanced aerodynamics. With canards and a lighter frame, the Tejas Mk2 is built for agility and is ready to take on the F-16’s legendary maneuverability. It marks a bold new step in the future of air combat.
The US-built F-16 Fighting Falcon is famous worldwide for its agility and has set the benchmark for all single-engine fighters. India’s Tejas Mk2, designed for super agility with a modern canard-delta shape, it will be one of the top dogfighters. Both jets are made for tight turns, high angles of attack, and for winning control of the skies.
The F-16 introduced fly-by-wire controls and can handle up to 9g turns, which still beats many jets. Tejas Mk2 also offers plus 9g capability; because of its advanced flight controls and aerodynamic design, it has an advantage over the F-16.
Tejas Mk2 adds close-coupled canards, a major upgrade for sharper turns and better control at low speeds or high angles. The canards and delta wings work together to increase lift and agility and help safer landings. This gives Tejas Mk2 an advantage in close combat and nimble flying.
The F-16 was the first fighter with a full fly-by-wire system, letting pilots make sharp, exact moves with light stick input. Tejas Mk2 also uses a digital fly-by-wire system, matching the F-16’s computer-aided stability and fast responses. Pilots keep control even in tight manoeuvres or sudden moves.
Both jets are single-engine fighters. The F-16 uses a Pratt and Whitney or GE engine with a thrust-to-weight ratio above one to one. Tejas Mk2’s GE F414 engine provides 98 kilonewtons of thrust and the lighter airframe helps even more. This combination lets both jets speed up quickly after turns and climb fast, perfect for advanced air combat.
The F-16 is respected for high-angle moves and quick rolling in safety. Tejas Mk2’s new canards, delta wings and digital controls give it similar high-angle agility, letting it turn tightly or recover smoothly from sharp banks without stalling. This is key for close air support and keeping pilots safe in fights.
The F-16 set the standard for agile fighters, but the Tejas Mk2’s new design with canards, advanced controls, and a digital cockpit gives it an advantage.