'F‑15s, KC‑135s, Reaper drones & more': US lost at least 16 aircraft, including 10 MQ‑9 Reapers, in Iran war, says report

The F‑35 Lightning II, the US Air Force’s premier stealth fighter, has also been deployed in the ongoing conflict in West Asia, operating in highly contested airspace over Iran and neighbouring regions. While there have been no confirmed combat losses, reports indicate that at least one F‑35A was forced to make an emergency landing at a Middle Eastern base after sustaining damage, with the pilot in stable condition, according to US Central Command. The aircraft’s advanced stealth, sensor fusion, and networked command-and-control capabilities allow it to lead both manned and unmanned missions, including coordination with MQ‑9 Reapers and strike support for F‑15E operations.