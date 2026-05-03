/F-15IA vs F-35: Why Israel needs both fighter jets in its air force? Key details inside

For long-distance missions, such as those targeting distant regional adversaries, the F-15IA offers superior range and endurance because it is engineered for an extraordinary service life of over 20,000 hours. With its massive conformal fuel tanks, it can fly much further than a standard F-35 without needing frequent mid-air refuelling. This makes the F-15IA the preferred platform for "depth strikes" where the target is thousands of miles away.