LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • / F-15 payloads: How many Blue Sparrow missiles can an Israeli fighter jet actually carry at once?

F-15 payloads: How many Blue Sparrow missiles can an Israeli fighter jet actually carry at once?

Ilma Athar Ali
Edited By Ilma Athar Ali
Published: Mar 10, 2026, 21:48 IST | Updated: Mar 10, 2026, 21:48 IST

An Israeli F-15 fighter jet typically carries just one 1.9-tonne Blue Sparrow missile. Due to its massive 6.5-metre size, this 2,000 km range weapon is mounted centrally to maintain aerodynamics for high-speed, quasi-ballistic precision strikes.

F-15's 13,300 kg capacity
1 / 7

F-15's 13,300 kg capacity

The McDonnell Douglas F-15 Eagle is a heavy-duty fighter jet renowned for its massive payload capacity. While newer variants can carry up to 13,300 kilogrammes of ordnance, carrying an air-launched ballistic missile requires specific hardpoints. The sheer weight severely limits what can be mounted at once.

Weighs massive 1.9 tonnes
2 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

Weighs massive 1.9 tonnes

The Blue Sparrow is not a standard air-to-air missile. It is a massive weapon measuring 6.5 metres in length and weighing approximately 1.9 tonnes. Originally built by Rafael Advanced Defense Systems to test air defences, it is now an offensive weapon.

Only 1 missile carried
3 / 7
(Photograph: Pexels)

Only 1 missile carried

Due to its 6.5-metre length and 1.9-tonne mass, an F-15 typically carries just one Blue Sparrow missile at a time. The weapon must be mounted carefully to distribute the extreme weight. Carrying multiple missiles of this size would severely impact the jet's aerodynamics and fuel limits.

Covers 2,000 km range
4 / 7

Covers 2,000 km range

Once launched from the F-15, the Blue Sparrow boasts an operational range of approximately 2,000 kilometres. This allows the fighter jet to release the payload from a safe stand-off distance. The aircraft never needs to enter heavily defended airspace to complete its mission.

High Mach quasi-ballistic speeds
5 / 7

High Mach quasi-ballistic speeds

The Blue Sparrow follows a quasi-ballistic trajectory, meaning its booster rocket propels it rapidly out of the Earth's atmosphere. It then re-enters the atmosphere, plunging vertically toward its target at hypersonic speeds. This steep descent gives air defence systems almost no reaction time.

83 per cent readiness
6 / 7
(Photograph: AI)

83 per cent readiness

The F-15 jet provides the perfect launchpad for the Blue Sparrow due to its high altitude and speed capabilities. The aircraft's 83 per cent mission-capable rate ensures it is always ready for rapid deployment. Together, they form a highly reliable system for strategic strikes.

0 warning precision hits
7 / 7
(Photograph: AI)

0 warning precision hits

In recent 2026 operations, this exact F-15 and Blue Sparrow combination breached heavily fortified bunkers in Tehran. The single-missile payload was enough to cause devastating damage to high-value targets. It proves that in modern warfare, precision and speed matter far more than carrying multiple heavy munitions.

Trending Photo

Will Israel fire another Blue Sparrow missile to end the war with Iran?
7

Will Israel fire another Blue Sparrow missile to end the war with Iran?

The EA-18G Growler: How the USS Abraham Lincoln entirely blinds Iran's coastal radars
10

The EA-18G Growler: How the USS Abraham Lincoln entirely blinds Iran's coastal radars

A 100,000-tonne beast: How the USS Abraham Lincoln still moves at 30 knots while fully loaded
10

A 100,000-tonne beast: How the USS Abraham Lincoln still moves at 30 knots while fully loaded

The Fattah-2 threat: Can the USS Abraham Lincoln's radar track Iran's fastest hypersonic missiles?
10

The Fattah-2 threat: Can the USS Abraham Lincoln's radar track Iran's fastest hypersonic missiles?

F-15 payloads: How many Blue Sparrow missiles can an Israeli fighter jet actually carry at once?
7

F-15 payloads: How many Blue Sparrow missiles can an Israeli fighter jet actually carry at once?