/ F-15 payloads: How many Blue Sparrow missiles can an Israeli fighter jet actually carry at once?

An Israeli F-15 fighter jet typically carries just one 1.9-tonne Blue Sparrow missile. Due to its massive 6.5-metre size, this 2,000 km range weapon is mounted centrally to maintain aerodynamics for high-speed, quasi-ballistic precision strikes.
The McDonnell Douglas F-15 Eagle is a heavy-duty fighter jet renowned for its massive payload capacity. While newer variants can carry up to 13,300 kilogrammes of ordnance, carrying an air-launched ballistic missile requires specific hardpoints. The sheer weight severely limits what can be mounted at once.
The Blue Sparrow is not a standard air-to-air missile. It is a massive weapon measuring 6.5 metres in length and weighing approximately 1.9 tonnes. Originally built by Rafael Advanced Defense Systems to test air defences, it is now an offensive weapon.
Once launched from the F-15, the Blue Sparrow boasts an operational range of approximately 2,000 kilometres. This allows the fighter jet to release the payload from a safe stand-off distance. The aircraft never needs to enter heavily defended airspace to complete its mission.
The Blue Sparrow follows a quasi-ballistic trajectory, meaning its booster rocket propels it rapidly out of the Earth's atmosphere. It then re-enters the atmosphere, plunging vertically toward its target at hypersonic speeds. This steep descent gives air defence systems almost no reaction time.
The F-15 jet provides the perfect launchpad for the Blue Sparrow due to its high altitude and speed capabilities. The aircraft's 83 per cent mission-capable rate ensures it is always ready for rapid deployment. Together, they form a highly reliable system for strategic strikes.
In recent 2026 operations, this exact F-15 and Blue Sparrow combination breached heavily fortified bunkers in Tehran. The single-missile payload was enough to cause devastating damage to high-value targets. It proves that in modern warfare, precision and speed matter far more than carrying multiple heavy munitions.