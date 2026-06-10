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'Eyes in the sky': How Apache helicopter sensors track enemies miles away

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Jun 10, 2026, 15:20 IST | Updated: Jun 10, 2026, 15:20 IST

The AH-64E Apache uses the Longbow radar to detect and prioritise up to 256 targets in seconds. Combined with the M-TADS/PNVS for high-resolution thermal imaging and night vision, the helicopter tracks enemies from miles away and coordinates deadly strikes in any weather.

The Longbow Fire Control Radar
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(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

The Longbow Fire Control Radar

Mounted above the main rotor mast, the AN/APG-78 Longbow Fire Control Radar allows the Apache to scan the battlefield while hovering safely behind terrain. This millimetre-wave radar provides automatic target detection and location, functioning flawlessly through adverse weather and heavy smoke.

Tracking 256 targets in seconds
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(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Tracking 256 targets in seconds

The Longbow radar possesses immense processing power, capable of scanning vast areas in mere seconds. It can simultaneously detect and classify up to 256 potential targets, display 128 to the crew, and automatically prioritise the top 16 most dangerous threats for immediate engagement.

M-TADS for precision targeting
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(Photograph: X)

M-TADS for precision targeting

The Modernized Target Acquisition Designation Sight (M-TADS) is housed in the nose turret. It features high-resolution forward-looking infrared (FLIR) and daytime cameras, enabling the gunner to visually identify enemy forces and guide laser-designated Hellfire missiles with pinpoint accuracy from miles away.

PNVS for night operations
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(Photograph: AFP)

PNVS for night operations

Located just above the M-TADS, the Pilot Night Vision Sensor (PNVS) is an infrared camera slaved directly to the pilot's helmet movements. As the pilot turns their head, the sensor instantly projects a high-resolution thermal image onto their visor for safe low-level flying in total darkness.

Seamless sensor fusion
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(Photograph: Boeing.com)

Seamless sensor fusion

The AH-64E excels through digital connectivity and sensor fusion. Target coordinates acquired by the Longbow radar or M-TADS are instantly shared with friendly aircraft and ground command posts via data links, allowing the Apache to dominate the modern networked battlefield.

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