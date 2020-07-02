Eye on China: Now, Japan aims to put man on the Moon, collaborate with US

Japan recently inaugurated the first Space Operations Squadron in Tokyo at Fuchu Air Base as an "Air Self-Defense Force" which will become fully operational by 2023.

Japan aims to double its space industry

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Japanese government for the first time in five years updated its Basic Plan on Space Policy while outlining the country’s 10-year basic space policy. It will work with the United States to not only track missiles but use intelligence-gathering satellites during natural disasters.

Japan aims to double its space industry by the early 2030s, which currently stands at $11 billion.

One of the key components of the plan is to put a Japanese man on the Moon by 2024 while working with NASA scientists.

Experts say Japan's space policy is being led as a reaction to China's 2013 Jade Rabbit lunar rover mission.

