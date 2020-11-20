Eye on China: India-led Quad displays military prowess in Malabar naval exercise

India, Australia, Japan and the United States had started naval drill in the Bay of Bengal, with all four countries keeping a wary eye on China's military.

Anti-submarine and anti-aircraft drills

The 24th edition of MALABAR maritime exercise, hosted by Indian Navy (IN) in two phases, concluded in the Arabian Sea on Nov 20.

Phase 1 of the exercise involving participation by Indian Navy (IN), United States Navy (USN), Japan Maritime Self Defense Force (JMSDF) and Royal Australian Navy (RAN), was conducted off Visakhapatnam in Bay of Bengal from 3-6 November 2020.

The second phase was conducted in the Arabian Sea from 17-20 November 2020.

The exercises -- with anti-submarine and anti-aircraft drills -- went ahead as India is embroiled in a deadly border showdown with China and has sought closer military ties with other countries.

(Photograph:AFP)