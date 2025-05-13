Advertisment
Subscribe
Photos

Largest telescope ever sits on a 9,993-foot mountain and is taking 17 years to be built

Advertisment

STORY HIGHLIGHTS

The European Southern Observatory (ESO) is building the Extremely Large Telescope, which will be the world's largest optical and near-infrared extremely large telescope in history.

Author Avatar
Authored by: Anamica Singh
| Reported by:

| Edited by:

| Translated by:

The European Southern Observatory (ESO) is building the Extremely Large Telescope, which will be the world's largest optical and near-infrared extremely large telescope in history.

Anamica Singh profile image
by Anamica Singh
by Anamica Singh
This is how the Extremely Large Telescope in Chile will look once completed. Photograph: (AFP)
This is how the Extremely Large Telescope in Chile will look once completed. Photograph: (AFP)
Extremely Large Telescope 1
Artist's impression of the Extremely Large Telescope once completed.
1/7

Largest telescope ever

The European Southern Observatory (ESO) is building the Extremely Large Telescope, which will be the world's largest optical and near-infrared extremely large telescope in history.

Extremely Large Telescope 2
Extremely Large Telescope 2
2/7

Being built on 9,993-foot mountaintop in Atacama

It is being built on the 9,993-foot mountaintop in the Atacama Desert in Chile. The giant telescope was planned in 2011, and its construction was initially expected to be over by 2025.

Extremely Large Telescope 3
Extremely Large Telescope 3
3/7

ELT will see first light 17 years after construction started

Construction on the site started in 2012, and the first stone of the telescope was ceremonially laid in 2017. But it only passed the halfway mark in 202,3 and now the completion and first light are set for March 2029.

Advertisment
Extremely Large Telescope
Extremely Large Telescope
4/7

Largest dome ever built for a telescope

The dome of the Extremely Large Telescope is the showstopper. It is 260 ft from the ground and has a diameter of 305 ft. This makes it the largest dome ever built for a telescope. The dome has a total mass of around 6,100 tonnes.

Extremely Large Telescope lens
Extremely Large Telescope lens
5/7

129 feet wide primary mirror

It has a primary mirror that is 129 feet wide and will consist of a staggering 798 hexagonal segments, all manufactured in Germany. To keep the mirror clean and highly reflective, two segments will be recoated and replaced every day.

Extremely Large Telescope 5
Extremely Large Telescope 5
6/7

Secondary mirror is challenging

The secondary mirror is posing a challenge since it is highly convex and aspheric. It is 14 ft in diameter and weighs 3492 kg. It is the largest secondary mirror ever used in an optical telescope, and also the largest convex mirror ever produced.

Advertisment
Extremely Large Telescope 6
Extremely Large Telescope 6
7/7

A tertiary mirror

The 12 ft concave tertiary mirror will be a unique feature in the Extremely Large Telescope, which will divert the light to a convenient focus.

Chile telescope
Anamica Singh profile image
by Anamica Singh
by Anamica Singh
Advertisment
Subscribe