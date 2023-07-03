China in the grip of extreme weather conditions
It is no secret that the entire world has been dealing with extreme weather conditions. From wildfires in Canada to cyclones in India and Pakistan, extreme weather has gripped several nations of the world and China is no exception.
Floods in southern China
Since Friday, June 30 rescue workers in various parts of southern China have been moving people and livestock to safety from floods and landslides.
Intense rain lashed parts of Yunnan province over the weekend, sweeping cars down streets. Mudslides in Sichuan province killed several people.
The rain-soaked Xiangxi area of southern Hunan province suffered economic losses of about 575 million yuan ($79 million), with 95,399 people and 6,648.34 hectares of crops affected.
(Photograph:Reuters)
North is unusually hot
Northern China remains in the grip of unusually hot weather. The National Climate Center of China said that the hot weather is expected to last for another 10 days.
(Photograph:Reuters)
Hailstorms in northeast
Heilongjiang province in the northeast experienced hailstorms on Saturday, July 1. The hailstorms shattered the windows and doors of several houses. Many videos of the hailstorm wreaking damage have been posted by residents on social media sites.
(Photograph:Reuters)
Weather conditions across the nation
People are frustrated across the nation with the unusually varied weather conditions they have been facing this year.
(Photograph:AFP)
Extreme conditions grip China
While speaking to different media outlets, residents of China said, "I'm sick of seeing the term hot temperature." Another said, "I can't even cry as my tears evaporate."
For weeks, weather forecasters have warned of extreme weather conditions that might grip the nation.