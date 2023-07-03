China in the grip of extreme weather conditions

| Updated: Jul 03, 2023, 11:34 PM IST

It is no secret that the entire world has been dealing with extreme weather conditions. From wildfires in Canada to cyclones in India and Pakistan, extreme weather has gripped several nations of the world and China is no exception.

Since Friday, June 30 rescue workers in various parts of southern China have been moving people and livestock to safety from floods and landslides.

Intense rain lashed parts of Yunnan province over the weekend, sweeping cars down streets. Mudslides in Sichuan province killed several people.

The rain-soaked Xiangxi area of southern Hunan province suffered economic losses of about 575 million yuan ($79 million), with 95,399 people and 6,648.34 hectares of crops affected.