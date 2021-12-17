'Extreme security risk': Afghanistan and Syria among countries where threats posed to employees are high

As per security specialists International SOS, Afghanistan, Libya and Syria are among the most dangerous or countries with the highest security risks. The report is an assessment of the threats posed to employees in a certain location.
The report reveals findings from a survey of c. 1,000 risk professionals across 75 countries, carried out by Ipsos MORI. It also brings together insights from the Workforce Resilience Council and extensive International SOS proprietary data.
Parameters of security risk
There are four parameters in which the risk has been assessed, those are COVID-19 travel, COVID-19 operations, medical and security.
In this report, the main focus is on security. With the help of an interactive map, countries have been divided into five categories, which are: Extreme Security Risk, High Security Risk, Medium Security Risk, Low Security Risk and Insignificant Security Risk.
Threats posed to employees
The security risk rating evaluates the threats posed to employees by political violence (including terrorism, insurgency, politically motivated unrest and war), social unrest (including sectarian, communal and ethnic violence) as well as violent and petty crime.
Highest risk warning
Afghanistan, Yemen, Syria, Libya are among the countries with the highest risk warning for security. Nations with such warnings are mainly located in Africa or the Middle East.
There are 14 "Extreme" risk nations: Afghanistan, Yemen, Syria, Libya, Mali, Somalia, South Sudan and the Central African Republic, along with parts of Mozambique, Nigeria, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ukraine, Pakistan, Iraq and Egypt.
Lowest-risk warning
Seven countries from Europe are in the lowest risk ("Insignificant") group, those are Iceland, Denmark (and the autonomous territory of Greenland), Norway, Finland, Switzerland, Slovenia and Luxembourg.
The United Kingdom, along with most of Europe is rated as "Low" risk. The United States, Canada and Australia are in the low-risk group.
Overall risk environment
The report mentioned that there are other factors also that play their parts, such as the robustness of the transport infrastructure, the state of industrial relations, the effectiveness of the security and emergency services and the country’s susceptibility to natural disasters.