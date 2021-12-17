'Extreme security risk': Afghanistan and Syria among countries where threats posed to employees are high

'Most dangerous countries'

As per security specialists International SOS, Afghanistan, Libya and Syria are among the most dangerous or countries with the highest security risks. The report is an assessment of the threats posed to employees in a certain location.

The report reveals findings from a survey of c. 1,000 risk professionals across 75 countries, carried out by Ipsos MORI. It also brings together insights from the Workforce Resilience Council and extensive International SOS proprietary data.

