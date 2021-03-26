Extreme kayaker explores Iceland's stunning waterscape

Iceland has a unique appeal. The Nordic country is famous among tourists and thrill-seekers alike
(Photograph:Reuters)
Take the plunge
29-year-old extreme kayaker Nouria Newman decided to check out the thrilling waterscape of the country. Newman started out her career with a European junior team title before she became 2013 Extreme Kayaking World Champion and won K1 team gold at the 2014 ICF Canoe Slalom World Championships
(Photograph:Reuters)
The wandering spirit
The 29-year-old has also carved out time for other amazing projects such as a spiritual solo Indian trip in 2018, along with a thrilling Devil's Slide drone project with TomZ in Italy and wild Patagonia trip in 2019.
(Photograph:Reuters)
Nothing can stop her
This time around in October 2020, Newman visited Iceland for the first time with her kayak, her paddle and her skis, alongside her friends. Discovering the stunning Nordic country, during the low season, meant not running the risk of encountering crowds of paddlers
(Photograph:Reuters)
What next?
She revealed: "All the outdoor specialists go to Iceland to shoot images with a lot of technicians and equipment, because the landscapes are breathtaking. We wanted to go the opposite way and show the majesty of this place with a very small committee and the means at hand."