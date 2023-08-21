Extreme heatwave continues to scorch US

Large swathes of land across states in central United States are in the grips of heatwave. It has caused discomfort and even misery from the Gulf of Mexico to the Great Lakes. Temperatures are shattering records and people are being asked to chug extra water when they are outside in the sun. They have even been asked to check on neighbours.

Feeling hot, hot, hot

The words may bring back memories of a jolly song but the situation in the US is anything but. Seen here is a man drinking water from bottle given to him from a Salvation Army truck handing out water, and other supplies for the homeless in Tucson, Arizona.

Cold drinks are the way to go

People are out and about but they are taking care they are well hydrated. Here, a vendor can be seen selling cold drinks near the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, DC.

Bottoms up

Temperatures in some part of the US have crossed 40 degrees Celsius mark (104 degrees Farenheit). This has made life difficult.

Cooling off

People can be seen sitting near a fountain at the World War II Memorial in Washington, DC to beat the heat.

Outdoor workers face the heat, quite literally

For those who work in offices, there at least might be some comfort of air conditioning. But for those working outside, like construction workers, the situation is unbearable. Seen here are some construction workers in Washington DC taking a break from their work.

Some help to our furry friends

When condition gets this bad, animals suffer too. Seen in this picture is a man helping his dog drink water donated by Gator-Aid volunteers at a bus station in Tucson, Arizona.

